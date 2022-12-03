The Maitland Mercury
Our History

Ed Tonks to speak about hotel history at Maitland and District Historical Society gathering of on 6 December

December 3 2022 - 1:00pm
Ed Tonks pictured outside the Royal Crown Hotel at Dudley. File photograph.

The Maitland and District Historical Society's next guest speaker will be Ed Tonks OAM, whose topic will be 'The history of the hotels of the Lake Macquarie area'.

