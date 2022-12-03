The Maitland and District Historical Society's next guest speaker will be Ed Tonks OAM, whose topic will be 'The history of the hotels of the Lake Macquarie area'.
The talk will begin at 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 6 at the Society's Rooms which are located at 3 Cathedral St, Maitland.
The rise and fall of hotels reflects the broad history of the communities in which they exist.
Mr Tonks' talk will cover the work of architects along with breweries and types of beer and will deal with considerations relevant to licenses. Female licence-holders will have a special place in the talk.
Mr Tonks is a retired secondary school teacher.
For more than 40 years he has been actively researching and promoting the European history of the Lower Hunter. His special interests include coal mining, railways, hotels and aspects of military history and war memorials.
Members of the public are most welcome to attend the talk.
There is no need to book beforehand.
The Society asks for a $5 donation to cover the costs of light refreshments (tea, coffee, sandwiches, cake and biscuits).
People are also welcome to visit the Society's Rooms on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11am and 3pm to view the collection of historically-significant items and discuss Maitland's history with members.
