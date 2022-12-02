When it comes to the FIFA World Cup, loud, proud and with your crowd is the only way to go.
So don your green and gold, grab your mates, the kids, the whole bloody family and cheer on the mighty Socceroos together in front of the big screen at Cooks Square Park, East Maitland, on Sunday from 6am.
Maitland City Council and Maitland FC are hosting the Socceroos FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Argentina and of course the incomparable Lionel Messi.
And with more upsets than the last five World Cup's combined, this could be the year Australia overcomes one of South America's giants and progresses to the the quarter finals for the first time.
This alcohol free event is free to attend and open to all ages.
There will be a coffee van on site and the Maitland FC canteen set up for a delicious barbecue breakfast - with all proceeds going to the club.
So come on down, bring a chair or rug and cheer on the Aussies.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
