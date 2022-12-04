The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Bowlers dominate in Kurri Weston Mulbring and Thornton clash

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thornton bowler Brent Dawes finished with 5-30 against Kurri Weston Mulbring. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The bowlers dominated with 18 wickets falling on day one of the clash between Kurri Weston Mulbring and Thornton at Kurri Central on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.