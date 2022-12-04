The bowlers dominated with 18 wickets falling on day one of the clash between Kurri Weston Mulbring and Thornton at Kurri Central on Saturday.
The game is on a knife's edge going into day two next week with the Thunder needing 38-runs with two wickets in hand to secure first innings points next week.
Going into the match the expectations was for big scores and big hitting to dominate proceedings and while boundaries dominated the scoring there was a lack of application against some tight bowling on a pitch that didn't appear to have any great demons.
KWM's Michael Gate was the stand out with the bat making 69 in the Warriors' total of 143. Gates smashed 10 fours and three sixes before he was last man out.
Opener Tyler Power made 32 which included five fours and a six as the Thunder bowlers fed his pull shot until he was caught off a lofted drive by Matt Gabriel off the bowling of Elliott Thompson.
Thompson bowled 14 overs straight and was unlucky to finish with only wicket. His new ball partner Jake Reeves finished with 1/24 off six.
Brent Dawes replaced Reeves at the footy ground end and troubled KWM's batters from his opening delivery and finished with 5-30, while Jacob Tudball took 3-6 off 4.2 overs including the key wicket of Gates and wrapped up the tail.
After his blistering century last round, Jono Gabriel made a quick fire 43 with seven fours and a six as Thornton raced to 55 before Gabriel was caught off the bowling of Nick Neild.
Neild then picked up Matt Gabriel and young Riley Petrie in quick succession to leave Thornton at 3-61.
Jake Reeves made 20 before he was trapped lbw by Elliot Maher and Dan Willis with 10 and Josh Crawford 15 were the only other batters to make double figures as Thornton struggled to 8/105 at stumps.
For the Warriors, Neild finished with 3-12 and skipper Sam Dalibozek 2-43.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
