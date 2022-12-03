The Maitland Mercury
Hunter New England cancer snapshot reveals types most prevalent in the Hunter, and which ones are killing us

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated December 4 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:45am
The cancer most prevalent in the Hunter, and which types are killing us

MELANOMA, bowel and breast cancers are the most common in the Hunter, a snapshot of region's cases shows, while lung cancer proves most deadly.

