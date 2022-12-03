Eastern Suburbs lost 10 wickets for just 18 runs to be swept out for 120 by Western Suburbs duo Harry King and Curtis Pratt at King Edward Park on Saturday
Paceman King finished with 6-36 and young off-spinner 4-17 as Easts' batting collapsed from 0/102 with Tom Porter and Patrick Stewart giving their side another solid start.
But as happened the week prior against Thornton when Porter and No.3 Lachie Wishart shared in a 136-run partnership before the Griffins collapsed from 2-139 to be all out for 161, Easts batting was routed.
Riley Harrions and Sam Collinson will resume on 0-36 for Wests who have set themselves up for potentially the first outright victory of the season.
Easts won their opening three games on the back of some strong bowling performances which wall-papered over some brittle batting performances.
Their only 200-plus score was 6-215 declared against Tenambit Morpeth in round five after they had been bundled out for 117 and then managed to dismiss the Bulls for 112.
Wests skipper Mitchell Fisher King bowled very well in his first spell without luck and his opening 10 overs had cost just 23 runs.
However, Mitchell said King's second spell bowling in partnership with off-spinner was devastating.
:They both bowled very well together. Easts had no answer for Harry after that initial breakthrough," he said.
"Curtis tied down the other end and bowled 21 overs straight and finally got the rewards his bowling has deserved. Four wickets in only his third or fourth game of first grade with his off-spinners is a pretty good effort."
In other games, City United spinner Todd Francis was outstanding taking 7-53 as City dismissed Raymond Terrace for 175 on day one of their round seven clash at Jack Collins Oval.
A number of Terrace batters got starts but were unable to go on to big scores with Aaron Sherritt making 34, Daniel Upward 31 Luke Thomas 23 and Jaxon Brook unbeaten on 32.
City skipper Matt Trappel rated Francis as the best bowler in the competition after his outstanding display.
Thornton and Kurri Weston Mulbring's game is on a knife edge at Kurri Central, with the Thunder needing 38-runs with two wickets in hand to secure victory.
On a day when 18 wickets fell, Kurri Weston's Michael Gate was the stand out with the bat making 69 in the Warriors' total of 143. Opener Tyler Power made 32 which included five fours and a six.
Brent Dawes troubled KWM's batters from his opening delivery and finished with 5-30, while Jacob Tudball took 3-6 off 4.2 overs.
Jono Gabriel (43) and Jake Reeves (20) shared in a 55-run opening stand, but only Dan Willis with 10 and Josh Crawford 15 managed double figures after that as Thornton struggled to 8/105 at stumps.
For the Warriors, Nick Neild took 3-12 and skipper Sam Dalibozek 2-43.
In the final game, Luke Farthing (115) made his maiden first grade century as Northern Suburbs backed up their breakthrough win last week to post 295 against Tenambit Morpeth at Lorn Park.
Missing several juniors members of their senior squads at the Bradman Cup, Lincoln Mills and Josh Callinan made cameo performances finishing with 48 and 38 respectively and Dave Hancock 74.
Tenambit Morpeth best with the ball were Lachie Irwin 3-37 and Harrison Kelly 3-77 off 20 overs.
The Bulls were 0/26 at stumps.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
