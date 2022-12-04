Funding has been granted for a myriad of much needed items for Maitland commmunity organisations, courtesy of the State Government.
From a steam train refurbishment to a ride-on mower and sound equipment Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison MP has secured $400,000 in funding for 20 projects through the state's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
The funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities that will benefit a wide range of organisations across the community.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive outcomes for sporting organisations, community groups, children and families and charitable organisations," Ms Aitchison said.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
"To all of Maitland's applicants I say a big thank you for taking the time to nominate your project in what has been an extremely challenging year for many organisations. There was a strong field of projects submitted and I look forward to seeing our community's nominations in 2023."
The full list of successful projects in the Maitland electorate for the 2022 round are:
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
In 2023, there will again be $400,000 to allocate in each electorate. Applications for the 2023 Program open in May 2023.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp
