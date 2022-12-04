The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From a steam train refurbishment to a ride-on mower and sound equipment Jenny Aitchison MP has secured $400k in funds

Updated December 5 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Croquet CLub will receive funding for safety improvements and drainage on their Maitland Park facility.

Funding has been granted for a myriad of much needed items for Maitland commmunity organisations, courtesy of the State Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.