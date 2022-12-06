It was all smiles and excitement at Hunter Valley Grammar School when Santa and one of his many elves Brandy were spotted on campus.
The duo was seen handing out early gifts to students and crashing classes to say hello this festive season.
Students across the campus, from junior school to senior school were equally surprised to see the pair during their last week of school for 2022.
Santa and elf Brandy were met with pure joy as students spotted the pair through their classroom windows.
Many students yelling out to Santa and Elf Brandy with their last-minute Christmas gift requests.
One Kindergarten student said, "this is the best day ever, I saw Santa."
Another Kindergarten student added, "I got to tell him what we are learning in class today."
Hunter Valley Grammar School Principal Rebecca Butterworth said, it was a delight to have Santa and Brandy visit the school to begin the last week of school celebrations.
"Our students and staff have certainly all been good this year," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
