A run-a-ball 76 and three wicket haul by skipper Charlie Lovegrove helped set up a 111-run win by Maitland Maroon against bottom-aged side Maitland Gold in the local derby in the U-13 George Denton Shield on Sunday.
Maroon made 8/217 from their 40 overs with opener Riley Cadman continuing his good form with 41, Blake Coyle made 22 and Nicholas Hair made a quick fire 17 not out off 18 balls.
Gold never dropped off in pressure against their older opponents and Dougal Evans picked up 3-27 and Braiden Ball 3-43 to be their best with the ball.
Young keeper Cameron Baker featured in four wickets with three catches and a stumping in a great effort behind the stumps.
Gold's batting line-up was under pressure from the start and they were eventually all out for 106 in the 33rd over.
Lovegrove with 3-12, Cailan Hartwell 2-6 and Nicholas Hair 2-14 were Maroon's best in a terrific team effort.
Maroon opening bowler Max Proctor picked up a wicket in his first over.
Gold's Cody Mills (5) and Baker (13) negotiated a tough opening spell by Proctor (1-6) and Hugo Strachan (0-10) but then both fell to Hair.
Ball completed a fine all-round game top scoring for Gold with 26 and captain Teddy Smith made 18.
There were no results available for the game between Coalfields and Narrabri
Maitland Maroon remain unbeaten on top of the ladder on 23 points ahead of Coalifelds on 16 and Maitland Gold third on 10, with Tamworth Blue fourth on eight.
The under-13 competition resumes on February 5 with Maitland Maroon away to Narabri, Maitland Gold playing Tamworth Blue and Coalfields also on the road against Armidale.
The U-15 John Kilborn Shield is also back on February 5. Players from this age group have been playing in the Bradman Cup.
Maitland Maroon sit on top with four wins from four games, Coalfields are second with three wins and Maitland Gold fourth with two.
In the U-17 Col Dent Shield on Sunday, December 18, Maitland Gold hosts Coalfields at Robins Oval and Maitland Maroon play Tamworth in Tamworth.
Maitland Maroon are on top of the table with two wins from two games, Maitland Gold are sixth and Coalfields seventh.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.