Lovegrove man of match as Maroon beat Gold in U-13 rep cricket local derby

Updated December 7 2022 - 1:04pm, first published December 5 2022 - 1:01pm
Charlie Lovegrove made 76 and picked up three wickets for Maitland Maroon U-13s in the local derby against Maitland Gold. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A run-a-ball 76 and three wicket haul by skipper Charlie Lovegrove helped set up a 111-run win by Maitland Maroon against bottom-aged side Maitland Gold in the local derby in the U-13 George Denton Shield on Sunday.

