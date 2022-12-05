Bolwarra Oval was buzzing with excited students on Monday morning as three Navy helicopters touched down to pay them a special visit.
The Navy flew to Bolwarra Public School so students could see them land and take off, ask some questions and learn about Navy opportunities.
Nine Navy air crew were aboard the three helicopters from the Royal Australian Navy's 723 Squadron 'Taipans', based out of HMAS Albatross, Nowra.
When the first helicopter landed, a crew member waved to the nearby students, and they erupted in excited screams.
Bolwarra Public School principal Steven Richard said it's an awesome experience for the kids.
"They're very excited, we didn't tell them until Friday when we knew it was definitely happening," he said.
"We were approached by the Navy to come and land some helicopters here and come talk to our kids about opportunities and careers in the Navy, STEM opportunities and things like that, and we jumped at it because it's not every day you get three helicopters landing in your backyard.
"The kids get half an hour to walk around, talk, ask the pilots questions."
The 723 Squadron's helicopters are used for training, and have fight simulators, synthetic training devices and a new flight deck equipped sea-going training vessel.
The squadron is responsible for initial helicopter training for all Navy and Army air crew.
One of the air crew, Tim Craig is Bolwarra Public School student Hudson Peace's uncle.
Year four student Scarlett Baldwin said she was very excited about the helicopters being there, and was most looking forward to checking out the interior.
"I haven't seen one up close," she said.
Students asked the Navy officers all kinds of questions, like where they were from, what the numbers on the helicopters mean, and what it's like to fly one.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
