Hunter's Zack Fitzpatrick wins his fifth Aussie boxing title at nationals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 1:58pm
Aussie champion for the fifth time Zack Fitzapatrick (left) and his Queensland opponent Brody Parker. Picture supplied

Cessnock fighter Zack Fitzpatrick has claimed his fifth Australian title, keeping his unblemished record at the Australian Amateur Boxing League titles intact in the process.

