The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Hunter River Community School students celebrate International Day of People with Disability

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at Hunter River Community School celebrated everything they can do rather than what they can't on Monday for International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.