Students at Hunter River Community School celebrated everything they can do rather than what they can't on Monday for International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
To celebrate IDPwD, which was on Saturday, December 3, students spent the whole day playing bean bag toss, participating in a paper aeroplane competition, making chalk drawings, playing Xbox Kinect games and wearing their best dress ups.
It was all in the spirit of celebrating kids with disabilities and all their amazing abilities, focusing on what they can do.
Hunter River Community School (HRCS) is a School for Specific Purpose for students with a disability from kindergarten to year 12.
Relieving assistant principal Gina Hill said the school always tries to celebrate the things the students can do.
"We know how amazing they are and their parents know how amazing they are, but this is for the students themselves to know they have these amazing abilities and can do really special things," she said.
"I often get goosebumps talking about it because while I know they're amazing, it's such a great reminder to see how amazing they are, and see them demonstrate such amazing skills.
"Even to see our students doing these beautiful drawings, when I didn't even know they had these skills, is just incredible."
Principal Tracey Rapson said for the school, IDPwD is a chance to focus on the young people's abilities and celebrate who they are as unique individuals.
"They have unique characteristics, they are unique personalities and they're all such wonderful wonderful young people," she said.
IDPwD is a United Nations observed day, aimed at increasing public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
