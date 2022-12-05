Rutherford's newest hamburger restaurant Pattysmiths will officially celebrate with a Grand Opening on Saturday, December 10.
To celebrate Pattysmiths thirty sixth store, the Rutherford store will be giving away a whopping 500 free original Pattysmiths burgers on the day.
To get your hands on a free burger, head into the store from 12pm to 3pm.
Rutherford Pattysmiths franchise partner Cijo Anthony said the team are anticipating a huge crowd on the day.
"We encourage customers to arrive at 12pm to avoid disappointment," he said.
The Rutherford team are looking forward to showing customers how great their product is.
"We are so sure they will love it, and will be back time and time again," Mr Anthony said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.