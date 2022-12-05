A vehicle crashed through the entrance of a Gillieston Heights grocery store this morning.
At 11.20am on Monday, December 5, a red Hyundai i30 crashed into the front of Lovey's Grocers IGA Gillieston Heights.
Officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District attended the scene, and said a 77-year-old female was behind the wheel when her foot accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
She had a 78-year-old male passenger, and no one in the car or grocery store was injured.
There was no major structural damage to the IGA, and the woman will be issued with an infringement notice.
NSW Ambulance attended the scene and said one person has minor injuries, but no one was taken to hospital.
Lovey's Grocers IGA Gillieston Heights owner James Lovegrove said the store is still open in a Facebook post.
"We are still open after this morning's incident, but our usual entry door is closed so please use the exit only door at the checkout end until the front door is ready to use again," he said.
"Thanks for your understanding and we are thankful no one was injured."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
