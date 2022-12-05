The Maitland Mercury
Car crashes into Gillieston Heights grocery store

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 3:12pm
The vehicle crashed through the Lovey's Grocers IGA Gillieston Heights door. Picture supplied.

A vehicle crashed through the entrance of a Gillieston Heights grocery store this morning.

