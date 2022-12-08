It's that magical time of year again, when firefighters across the city help a certain man in a red suit deliver lollies to the children of Maitland.
The joy-filled tradition would put a smile on even the Grinch's face, and this year the lolly run is back and as exciting as ever.
Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue brigades alike get in on the fun, make sure to check their Facebook pages for route maps, times and further details.
Sunday, December 11 from 4.30pm
East Maitland, starting at Wilton Drive, covering the Turnbull Drive, Vista Parade, Cooks Square Park and Wallis Street areas.
Louth Park, covering the Louth Park Road, Collaroy Parade, Gullivers Lane, Reflection Drive, Tranquil Close and Quiescent Close areas.
Monday, December 12 from 5.15pm
Ashtonfield, starting on Chisholm Road, covering the Hunter Valley Grammar School, Ashtonfield Public School, Adele Crescent, Lord Howe Drive, S Seas Drive, Ballydoyle Drive and Worcester Drive areas.
Wednesday, December 14 from 5.15pm
Metford, from behind the TAFE, covering Ferraby Drive, Dumaresq Parade, Boyd Avenue, Metford Public School and Chelmsford Drive areas.
Sunday, December 11 from 3pm to 6pm
Chisholm, covering Waterford by AVID, St Bede's Catholic College and Berry Park Village areas.
Thornton, covering Edwards Avenue, Thornton Public School, John Arthur Avenue, Thomas Coke Drive and Haussman Drive areas, as well as Somerset Drive, Goodstart Early Learning and Somerset Sports Field areas.
Saturday, December 17 from 9am to 12pm
Chisholm, between Harvest Boulevard, Dragonfly Drive and Billabong Parade, Greygum Crescent and Forest Drive areas, and Wicklow Road and Greystones Drive area.
Thornton, between Harrop Parade, Hillgate Drive and Raymond Terrace Road, and Woodlands Drive and Avalon Drive/Parish Drive areas.
Rutherford, Telarah and Aberglasslyn will be visited by Santa over December 16, 17 and 18.
Tmes and details to be advised - check the Facebook group for the most up to date details.
Sunday, December 11
Morpeth and surrounds, times and details to be advised.
Sunday, December 11 from 1pm
Maitland Vale and Luskintyre, map to be advised.
December 20, 21 and 22
Times and map to be advised.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
