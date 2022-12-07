The Hunter gets the chance to pay tribute to one of its true sporting icons at Maitland Greyhounds on Monday night - the man with the magic hands John Munro.
From his storied career as a greyhound trainer, harness racing horse owner to those magical hands which kept Newcastle Knights royalty such as Andrew and Matty Johns and Paul Harragon and other sporting greats on the field, Munro, 87, has earned legend status several times over.
Munro's good friend and the man behind Monday's racing tribute Jim York said it was important for Munro to be recognised by all his friends, admirers and all those he had helped over the years.
"Why wait until someone has died and then put on a memorial race to honour them. I'm sure we are going to have him for a long while yet, but I didn't want John to die without him being honoured," York said of his friend who was forced to end helping people's ailments with the arrival of COVID.
Famed greyhound writer Jeff Collerson recalled in wonderful tribute that while Munro had a second-to-none reputation as a trainer, he earned his iconic status for his skill in manipulating and correcting muscular and similar injuries sustained by both greyhounds and sportsmen.
Looking forward to catching up with some of those he had helped over the years, Munro recalled this week that he had learned his manipulation skills from veterinarian Reg Hoskins.
"Reg was the top vet and he used to do the cows on the dairy farm my dad owned. Reg was like a tutor to me," Munro said.
Munro graduated from greyhounds to boxers and was based in a gym in Bankstown.
"I use to go to Leichhardt Stadium every Thursday night and Sydney Stadium every Monday. They had two fights nights. Some of the fighters would get five shillings to fight.
Over the years Munro's Mulbring property was a Mecca for people seeking help with muscular ailments - from Newcastle Knights stars Andrew and Matty Johns, Paul Harragon, Billy Peden and Mark Hughes to champion jockey Robert Thompson and world motocross champ Chad Reed.
But his doors were open to all humans as well as dogs and always without charge.
"I do miss working on the people and the dogs. I miss the footballers because I worked on Andrew and Matty Johns, Paul Harragon was a good mate of mine. I could tell you some stories.
"Paul Harragon, Matty and Joey Johns were good kids. Mark Hughes and Billy Peden were my favourites. Mark Hughes is still a very good friend, Billy Peden is an exceptional bloke and he still keeps in touch with me now."
Munro was named a Freeman of Cessnock City in 2007.
He and his wife Barbara, 82, still live on their Mulbring property "Chadford" of 52 years, which was named after and paid for, according to Collerson, by one of his top greyhounds. Munro no longer runs horses or greyhounds, but maintains an interest through York and other friends.
