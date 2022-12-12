The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sporting icon John Munro honoured with race at Maitland Greyhounds on Monday

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man with the magic hands John Munro with his wife Barbara and Jim York's young pup Marvel Munro at his Mulbring property this week. Picture by Jim York

Get along to Maitland Greyhounds on Monday night for the chance to catch up with and thank one of the Hunter's true sporting icons - the man with the magic hands John Munro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.