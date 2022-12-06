Maitland makes GoFundMe's national top 10 most generous cities list

Maitland has been named in Australia's top 10 most generous cities for 2022.
The three top fundraisers Maitland residents donated to were Please help bring our son Ryan "DELETE" back home, Help us raise up to $50,000 for flood victims and Joshua Cummings motorcycle accident support, which raised a combined $115,017.
Maitland has ranked eighth in GoFundMe's top 10 most generous cities list, revealed in its annual Year In Help report.
The list is based on donations per capita.
GoFundMe Australia director Nicola Britton said calls for support are answered quickly in cities due to the close-knit nature of Australian communities, meaning generosity can spread rapidly.
"The generosity shown by millions of Australians who donated or launched fundraisers on GoFundMe this year shows that the Aussie spirit of mateship, and backing those in need, is stronger than ever despite economic uncertainty," she said.
"In the post-pandemic period of rising cost of living, a national housing crisis, and continuing flooding events, it's important now more than ever that we stand side by side to help one another as personal circumstances continue to evolve."
Wagga Wagga was named Australia's most generous city for 2022.
Queensland dominated the top 5, with cities Mackay, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay taking out spots two, three and four.
Wagga Wagga and Mackay have made the top 10 list for three consecutive years.
Australia's top 10 most generous cities for 2022 are:
