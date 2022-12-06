A team of dedicated volunteers have salvaged an overripe mango crop in the name of preventing food waste.
While some of the mangoes were beyond help and had to be taken straight to the compost bin, others could be saved.
About 14 volunteers chopped up more than 1000 mangoes and Slow Food Hunter Valley bought a new freezer to put them in.
The mangoes will be used to make mango smoothies and mango puree and be sold at the Maitland Show in February.
A small amount of the crop defied the odds and were perfectly ripe when they arrived in Maitland on Saturday. They were sold at Maitland Community Markets at Maitland Showground the next day.
In the end about half the crop was saved.
Slow Food paid for 160 boxes to be transported from Bruce and Helen Hills' biodynamic mango farm near Townsville last week. The fruit was supposed to be delivered to the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland on Thursday, but a series of errors saw the shipment misplaced and eventually delivered on Saturday.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said two days was a long time in the life of a mango and the delivery had been timed to bring a ripe crop to the city that was ready to eat.
In other news:
"I'm so grateful to live in a community where people come out to help in times of need," she said.
"We could never have achieved that without the help of our volunteers who just turned up and rolled up their sleeves."
Ms Dempster said the shipping company had offered to refund the cost of transport between Sydney and Maitland, which was where the mistake was made.
"We used a large company to deliver them and our mangoes fell through the cracks," she said.
"We will have some lovely mangoes to make mango smoothies and that's what we have to focus on now."
Ms Dempster said Slow Food would pay the Hill's out of their own pocket and try to recoup that money from their stall at the show.
Normally the proceeds of the sale are split between the Hill's, the earth market and the group's food rescue project. The Hill's are also paid for the cost of the freight and their picking time.
Most of the 160 boxes had been pre-purchased before the fruit arrived in the city, which added an extra layer of complication when the pallet was lost in transit.
Volunteers spent hours ringing all of the buyers on Thursday and refunding their money.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.