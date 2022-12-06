The Maitland Mercury
Police appeal for help to find man missing from Maitland area

Updated December 6 2022 - 6:14pm, first published 5:51pm
Andrew Fernando.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man from the Maitland area.

