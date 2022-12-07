Chloe Davidson claims silver at world sports aerobics and fitness championships

Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson has returned with silver from the World Sports Aerobics and Fitness Championships in the Czech Republic.
The 18-year-old, former St Joseph's College student, was part of the seven-member Newcastle Sport Aerobics and Fitness team the B-Boys which finished second in the Team Fitness category.
They were competing against more seasoned competitors from the Czech Republic and Belgium where the sport enjoys enormous popularity.
Davidson also competed in the International Adult Singles category, finishing a very credible 15th in her first international competition.
After a hectic 2022 in which she combined HSC studies with training up to four times a week with her team and additional individual sessions, Davidson is enjoying a break from competition.
But the international experience has whet her appetite to go further in the sport and she is keen to return to competition in 2023 and another tilt at the world titles.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
