Chloe Davidson claims silver at world sports aerobics and fitness championships

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson has returned with silver from the World Sports Aerobics and Fitness Championships in the Czech Republic.

