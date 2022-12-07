Visitors to Maitland Regional Art Gallery over the next few months will find wonder and delight in eight fresh exhibitions, carefully curated for the summer season.
Launching at a special event on Friday night, the exhibitions dare to explore sculpture, immersive video, diorama, paintings, ceramics and more.
This year's summer program is very much an ode to women and their power, with many female artists sharing the space.
There's a chance to see local works too, with Hunter artists Ileigh Hellier and Jane Lander on the lineup.
MRAG director Gerry Bobsien said the gallery staff wanted to provide a diverse range of experience, so there's something for everyone to connect with.
"These are all designed to delight over summer, there's a lot of delight and wonder," she said.
For kids and adults alike, Escapade by Tinky is definitely one to look out for - it features an art trail of miniature dioramas hidden throughout the gallery for visitors to find.
For the first time, the gallery will be opening seven days a week in January (excluding public holidays), so there's even more opportunity to go visit.
Ms Bobsien said it's impossible for her to pick a favourite exhibition - this collection is all about how the community can have fun in the gallery over summer.
"I think for kids it's going to be Tinky and Kate [Rohde], Jane Lander targets that young audience, the amazing thing about this gallery is we have so many spaces we can actually create works that are going to appeal to different people," she said.
"We feel really honoured to have Deborah Kelly's work here and to have an artist of this calibre here as well, and also the beautiful celebration of Valerie Olsen's work.
"And then we've got these incredible young artists like Hannah Gartside, who's making her mark."
MRAG's summer exhibitions are A Rare Sensibility by Valerie Marshall Strong Olsen, Many Hands Make Life Work - Deborah Kelly and the Moving Image 2011-2021, Harbingers: Loie, Artemisia, Pixie, Sarah and Lilith by Hannah Gartside, Monster Mash by Kate Rohde, Yellow Sun, Blue Gum by Ileigh Hellier, Protection by Jane Lander, Escapade by Tinky and A Little Potluck Party Pai Ti Kong with the Ghosts (Double Happiness) by Jayanto Damanik Tan.
MRAG's summer 2022 launch event is on Friday, December 9 from 5.30pm and it's free. Register your interest at mrag.org.au.
Some of the artists will be in attendance, and it will be a celebration of all the artists involved and an acknowledgement of their contribution.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
