Luke Farthing scores maiden ton to put Northern Suburbs in box seat for victory

Northern Suburbs batter Luke Farthing celebrated his 20th birthday a week early with his maiden first grade century to put his side on top against Tenambit Morpeth posting 295 on day one of their round seven game.
In Norths first home game at Lorn Park this season, Farthing took full advantage of a good pitch to make 115 from just 134 balls.
"I was so proud of him, I nearly had a tear in my eye," skipper Jordan Callinan admitted after Farthing led a strong performance to back up after Norths first win of the season last week when they defeated Raymond Terrace by seven wickets in a low scoring match.
I was so proud of him, I nearly had a tear in my eye- Jordan Callinan on Luke Farthing's ton
"He batted really well, he had nearly a chanceless innings until he was out on 115. He batted with a lot of maturity at No.3."
With seven young stars away with Bradman Cup commitments, Norths had to call on experienced campaigners Lincoln Mills and Josh Callinan to make up numbers for first grade.
Mills made 48 at the top of the innings and Callinan made 38 in an important support role for Farthing in a 120-run partnership.
Dave Hancock continued to display his importance to Norths with a rapid 74 off 82 balls including nine fours and two sixes.
"We had four good scores and obviously a few misses, but it was good they showed the maturity and put some runs on for us.
"The boys batted really well to post 295.
"The challenge now is to bat out the overs but it was a very good start.
"Last week was probably that little kick start we needed to the season and it gave the boys some belief that they know how to win a game.
Lachie Irwin picked up 3-37, Harrison Kelly took 3-77 off 20 overs extracting what life there was for spin on a flat deck.
Skipper Callinan said it was great to be back at home at Lorn Park.
He expects another batting paradise this week and the bowlers will need to be disciplined with Adam Sidoti in particular in fine form with the bat.
"He looks the danger as he is capable of batting out the innings, but the mood in the camp is really good that we can get the job done," he said.
Juggling numbers with so many young players missing, Norths were helped by Tenambit Morpeth agreeing to reduce their second grade two-day fixture into a one-day game next week.
In other games this weekend, the clash between second-placed Thornton and fifth-placed Kurri Weston Mulbring is on a knife's edge with Thornton needing 39 runs and the Warriors two wickets to secure first innings points.
Thornton resume on 8/105 chasing KWM's 143.
City United are firmly on top, with spinner Todd Francis outstanding taking 7-53 as City dismissed Raymond Terrace for 175.
Eastern Suburbs are in real trouble after they lost 10 wickets for just 18 runs to be swept out for 120 by Western Suburbs duo Harry King and Curtis Pratt at King Edward Park.
Wests resume on 0/36.
