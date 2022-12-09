Harry Dunn's 56 highlight for Maitland players at Bradman Cup

A half-century by Northern Suburbs youngster Harry Dunn was the highlight of Central North's testing U-16 Bradman Cup campaign last week.
Dunn scored 56 in the game against Newcastle, in which Central North were all out for 99 chasing Newcastle's 8/248 in a one-day fixture at Eden.
In opening T20 match on Saturday Central North made 7/102 to fall 20 runs short chasing Cental Coast's 5/122 in their T20 encounter. Dunn made 26 off just 20 balls and Norths teammate Keanu Botha 23.
In the second T20 on Saturday, Norths' Will Parkinson took 2-13 and Tamworth's Jordan Lewington 2-5 to restrict North Coastal to 8/93, but Central North were bundled out for 50 in the 17th over.
The Central North team featured Thomas Long from Thornton and seven Norths players Dunn, Botha, Parkinson, Jacob Callan, Sam Holz, Hayden Lucas and Stirling Strachan. The Bradman Cup continues in January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.