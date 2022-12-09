The Maitland Mercury
Harry Dunn's 56 highlight for Maitland players at Bradman Cup

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 10 2022 - 11:38am, first published 9:00am
A half-century by Northern Suburbs youngster Harry Dunn was the highlight of Central North's testing U-16 Bradman Cup campaign last week.

