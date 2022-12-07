Missing Maitland man found

A man reported missing from the Maitland area has been found safe and well.
The 55-year-old was last seen in Coonamble about 6.20pm on Monday (5 December 2022).
When he could not be contacted by friends and family, officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the man was found safe and well in Thornton about 1am this morning (Thursday, December 8).
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
