WALKING TRACK
WALKA WATER WORKS
One of Maitland's most popular spots Walka Water Works has partially reopened to the public. Whether you want to trail run, walk or just sit and enjoy the serenity, you're back in luck. The walking track, toilets and car park have reopened. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/place/walka-recreation-and-wildlife-reserve/ for more information.
ON GOLDEN POND
THE REPERTORY
Head to the Maitland Repertory Theatre this weekend for the final performances of On Golden Pond, a heartwarming play about love, reconnection and family. It's on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm, and is the theatre's final production of the year. Visit www.mrt.org.au/2022-season/on-golden-pond for details and tickets.
In other news:
SUMMER LAUNCH
MRAG
You are invited to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for the official launch of the summer program this Friday from 5.30pm. Come along to explore and learn about the eight brand new exhibitions. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/summer-exhibition-opening-event-auslan-sign-interpreted for more information.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
THE LEVEE
The Levee will be filled with the magic of Christmas this Sunday between 11am and 2pm. Meet Santa for a free photo, search the shopfronts for the lost toy hunt and vote for your favourite shopfront Christmas display. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/a-merry-little-christmas.
NIGHT TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
If you're looking for something unique to do this Saturday night, then look no further than the Crimes of Passion tour at Maitland Gaol. Only available at night, the tour literally walks you through true crimes of passion that lead to incarceration or worse. Tickets are available at www.maitlandgaol.com.au/tickets.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.