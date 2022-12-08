After almost six months of living in limbo on the edge of the varroa mite red zone, Crissy Rowcliff's worst nightmare has become a reality.
The Lochinvar honey bee producer is now within the eradication zone and her hives will be euthanised.
The future of her honey business, which has brought a delicious range of products to the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, is now up in the air.
Her vegetable crops and fruit trees that require pollination to produce a harvest will also be hit hard. She has been using the fruit to make cordial under her Native Inspired brand, and it's extremely popular, so that's another blow.
"When the Quorrobolong expansion happened I was worried it was getting closer. Then the news came about the Lochinvar case. It's very sad," Ms Rowcliff said.
"I suspect there definitely will be more expansions to the red zone."
Lochinvar became part of the red zone on November 29 after a positive case on a property near the suburb.
Ms Rowcliff has been testing her hives for varroa mite and they have remained clear.
Ms Rowcliff is concerned the NSW Department of Primary Industries won't be able to contain the outbreak and eradicate the mite.
"They have focused on killing the managed hives since the outbreak began and only now they are looking at baiting the wild hives," she said.
"Meanwhile, those wild hives have been swarming so they are going to swarm beyond that red zone marker. Who knows how far it has spread. The containment line right around the Hunter region could be compromised."
The varroa mite was detected in sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle on June 22.
Since then the mite has been found at 104 premise. Within five months of the outbreak the DPI estimated that 97 per cent of reported managed hives in the eradication zone had been euthanised.
The DPI emergency team are now baiting wild honey bees in Denman. The first round of baiting has finished in Nana Glen and Jerrys Plains.
