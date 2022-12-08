The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lochinvar beekeeper Crissy Rowcliff is now in the varroa mite red zone

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crissy Rowcliff at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland with a jar of honey her bees produced. Picture: Marina Neil

After almost six months of living in limbo on the edge of the varroa mite red zone, Crissy Rowcliff's worst nightmare has become a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.