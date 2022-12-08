Busy must be Barbara Heckman's middle name - the grandmother to four and 2022 Maitland Woman of the Year rarely has a free day thanks to the many community groups she is a part of.
Mrs Heckman is president at Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA), international officer at Hunter River Group CWA, committee member at Maitland Cancer Appeal (which donated $400,000 this year), is on the homecrafts committee for Maitland Show and the Tocal Field Days committee.
She has also been a part of Maitland Community Care since 1985, heavily involved with Meals on Wheels and its craft group.
After coming to Maitland in 1984 from Victoria, Mrs Heckman and her husband Earl haven't looked back.
The couple now have two daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with another on the way.
"We really love living here in Maitland," she said.
"I love the history of Maitland and all the buildings, I find it a very friendly city and there's plenty it offers."
Mrs Heckman said her favourite thing about being involved with CWA is the friendship and purpose.
"CWA, how it was 100 years ago in NSW, was set up to look after and support rural women and their families, and we still do," she said.
"We do our fundraising, we have allocations where we donate money to all different organisations, and we also have competitions, cookery and handicraft.
"I love entering competitions."
This year, Mrs Heckman's orange cake won third prize at the state CWA cookery competition, which is a big deal when you think about the calibre of cooks and bakers in the organisation across NSW - they are literally known for their delicious baked goods.
Not that she has much spare time, but when she does, Mrs Heckman said she loves cooking, reading books, decorative painting and gardening.
When she was awarded 2022's Maitland Woman of the Year in March, it was "a huge surprise".
"I was very honoured to receive that award," she said.
"The fact I received the award, also gave me the chance to promote CWA a bit more."
For Mrs Heckman, volunteering is all about giving back and helping others in the community.
"It's also a way of thanking the community for what you've got out of it," she said.
"I always say, it's like giving back and it's great to be able to do it.
"It's all a bit of work, but it's all worthwhile."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
