Police have released images and renewed calls for assistance as inquiries continue into an alleged public place shooting at Tenambit earlier this year.
About 6.45am on Sunday, October 16, police were called to a home on Goldingham Street, Tenambit, following reports of a public place shooting.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established that several shots had been fired into the front yard of a home and an MG station wagon which was parked in the driveway.
Strike Force Pamela was established to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
As part of ongoing investigations, detectives have released images of four men they wish to speak with who could assist.
Investigators have also released CCTV footage of two vehicles seen in the area at the time and would like to speak with the drivers who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.
The vehicles are described as a 2011 silver Holden Cruze sedan and a 2009 blue Holden Commodore sedan.
Anyone who might have information or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the Morpeth or Tenambit areas on the morning of Sunday 16 October is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
