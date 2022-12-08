Plans are underway for new skate parks at Largs and Thornton, worth more than $1 million combined.
At a Maitland City Council meeting this week, councillors considered tenders for design and construction of two new skate parks at Largs Oval and Thornton Oval. Two tenders were received and assessed by a tender review panel.
A total of $550,000 will be allocated for design and construction of Largs Skate Park, and $470,000 will be allocated for the design and construction of Thornton Skate Park.
There will be an additional $45,000 for Largs and $30,000 for Thornton as contingencies for potential variations in the contract.
Work at the new Woodberry Skate Park is progressing well, and coiuncil is expecting to be able to finish the job and open the skate park to the public in January. In addition to the new skate park, a new multipurpose court will also be built between the park and the tennis court at the complex, which should be complete by the end of March.
