Plans for skate parks at Largs and Thornton ovals worth $1 million combined

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 9:05am
File picture by John Veage.

Plans are underway for new skate parks at Largs and Thornton, worth more than $1 million combined.

