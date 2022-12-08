Plans are underway for new skate parks at Largs and Thornton, worth more than $1 million combined.
At a Maitland City Council meeting this week, councillors considered tenders for design and construction of two new skate parks at Largs Oval and Thornton Oval.
Two tenders were received and assessed by a tender review panel.
General manager David Evans said the committee's recommendation is that council accept Trinity Skateparks' tender.
A total of $550,000 (excluding gst) will be allocated to design and construction of Largs Skate Park, and $470,000 (excluding gst) will be allocated to design and construction of Thornton Skate Park.
There will be an additional $45,000 for Largs and $30,000 for Thornton as contingencies for potential variations in the contract.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
