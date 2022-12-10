The Maitland Mercury
Domestic coal and gas price caps as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese works with states on election promise to reduce power bills

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated December 10 2022 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
It's been a big day on the energy front, with a national agreement on capping gas and coal prices, and the NSW government declaring a proposed pipeline out of the controversial Narrabri coal-seam gas project to be 'state significant'. This Narrabri protest earlier in the year is just one of many against the project.

A TEMPORARY price cap of $125 a tonne for power station coal and a 12-month price cap of $12 a gigajoule for domestic gas are two of the four arms of a power bill price shock policy unveiled Friday afternoon by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



Ian Kirkwood

