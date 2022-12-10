Maitland Magpies bolster NPLW squad by signing Lucy Kell and Sophia Laurie

Maitland have strengthened their NPLW Northern NSW top-four claims with the acquisitions of Broadmeadow attacking player Lucy Kell and industrious Warners Bay midfielder Sophia Laurie.
The Magpies will be eyeing a breakthrough finals appearance in their third season of Northern NSW Football's premier women's competition after finishing fifth twice.
Keelan Hamilton, who coached Maitland in 2021, has returned after a season in the men's NPL space and has retained the bulk of this year's squad. Captain Sophie Stapleford will be back once her A-League commitments with the Jets are complete.
"Top four is the progression we need to make in terms of a result perspective," Hamilton said.
"That's what we'd like to do. We'd like to progress. The other side is we want to have an identity and we want to perform to the maximum of our ability."
Meanwhile, beaten grand finalists Newcastle Olympic have added Elodie Dagg, Georgia Cook and Zoe Horgan from premiers and champions Warners Bay. The Panthers have lost most of their senior squad.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
