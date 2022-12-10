The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies bolster squad by signing Lucy Kell and Sophia Laurie

Renee Valentine
Updated December 10 2022 - 11:18am, first published 11:15am
Maitland have signed former Australian junior representative Lucy Kell from Broadmeadow. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland have strengthened their NPLW Northern NSW top-four claims with the acquisitions of Broadmeadow attacking player Lucy Kell and industrious Warners Bay midfielder Sophia Laurie.

