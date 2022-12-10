In colonial Maitland, the cycle of doing the family laundry was never-ending.
Cleaning a household's textiles often required several days out of every week. Laundry tasks were physically demanding and were almost always done exclusively by women.
The household of a wealthy settler might have included a dedicated laundress. In 1854 a family advertised in The Mercury to hire a married couple, specifying the wife had to be a laundress. A middle-class Maitland household might have employed a maid-of-all-work who did the laundry, or they might have hired a weekly washerwoman. Most women, however, had no option but to wash their own family's clothing, possibly with the help of a daughter.
Until Walka Water Works opened in 1879, washing water was drawn from a home's private well or rainwater tank or purchased from a water carriers. This water had to be carried to the laundry tubs, which during much of the 1800s were made of wood.
To properly launder clothing required hot water, so washing water was boiled in a cauldron over a fire and carried to the washing tub. Rinse water did not require heating before being carted to its own tub.
Maitland may have had a soap-maker by the early 1840s, but for many years laundry soap was made in the home by boiling ashes, fat, and lye and the mixture allowed to harden. In the absence of soap, clothing was often simply "bucked", which meant soaking in highly alkaline lye.
Whether cleaned with lye or soap, clothing was moved around the washing tub with a long wooden stick called a posser or "washing dolly". Possers had several "legs", which, when moved up and down, forced water into the fabric and improved dirt removal. The posser was also used to lift clothing from the washing tub onto a draining board over another tub. Hot water was precious, so the drained water was returned to the washing tub. After draining, clothing was moved to the rinsing tub then wrung by hand and hung out to dry.
In the 19th century wooden washing tubs were replaced by metal copper boilers. The first coppers were built into a brickwork furnace. Later models were free-standing. Despite the name, a copper was usually made of iron rather than more expensive copper. The principal benefit of the copper was that it eliminated the need to boil washing water over a separate fire. The copper was made of metal, so a fire could be lit beneath it. Water still had to be carried to fill the copper and then bucketed out after the washing was finished, although some models were fitted with a spigot.
Another labour-saving tool was the mangle, a device of two rollers set in a frame, the rollers rotated by a hand crank. Fabrics were passed through the rollers, which squeezed out water eliminating the chore of hand wringing. After washing, rinsing, mangling and drying, clothing still had to be smoothed with flat irons which were heated on a stove. That required yet another day.
