In the 19th century wooden washing tubs were replaced by metal copper boilers. The first coppers were built into a brickwork furnace. Later models were free-standing. Despite the name, a copper was usually made of iron rather than more expensive copper. The principal benefit of the copper was that it eliminated the need to boil washing water over a separate fire. The copper was made of metal, so a fire could be lit beneath it. Water still had to be carried to fill the copper and then bucketed out after the washing was finished, although some models were fitted with a spigot.