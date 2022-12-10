The Maitland Mercury
MAITLAND CRICKET: City clear on top as Norths, Wests and Warriors win

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 11 2022 - 11:35am, first published 8:07am
Wests batter Harry King smashes the ball for one of his four sixes in a 32-run cameo against Eastern Suburbs at Coronation Oval on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

City United is clear on top of the Maitland first grade cricket ladder after beating Raymond Terrace and top-two rival Thornton was defeated by Kurri Weston Mulbring Warriors.

