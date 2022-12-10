MAITLAND CRICKET: City clear on top as Norths, Wests and Warriors win

City United is clear on top of the Maitland first grade cricket ladder after beating Raymond Terrace and top-two rival Thornton was defeated by Kurri Weston Mulbring Warriors.
The Warriors jumped into the top four at the expense of Eastern Suburbs who lost to Western Suburbs at Coronation Oval.
Wests and the Warriors are now equal on 29 points in second and third, while Thornton is fourth on 28. City are four points clear on 33, while Easts have fallen out of the top four for the first time and sit on 24 points in fifth.
Northern Suburbs collected their second win in a row, running out 93-run winners against Tenambit Morpeth at Lorn Park after the Bulls failed to capitalise on a good start.
An outstanding 85 from Karl Bowd set up City United's win with the opener being dismissed just after City had passed the Lions' first innings total of 175 at Jack Collins Oval.
City skipper Matt Trappel, who made 37, said it was very good result given several regular contributors failed with the bat.
"Karl was very good, it was good to chase it down with a few regular contributors failing," Trappel said.
Bryce Smith finished with 3-34 for Terrace and Tom Callan 2-26 as the Lions made City work hard for their victory.
Western Suburbs had to settle for first innings points after Eastern Suburbs held out their push for an outright victory at Coronation Oval.
The Plovers posted 7-202 after passing the Griffins first inning total of 120 with Zac Gayfer hitting 11 fours in a quickfire 61, Shannon Threlfo 34, Sam Collison 28 and Harry King chiming in with four huge sixes in a big-hitting 32.
Easts paceman Doug Loth took 5-38 and caused plenty of headaches for the Wests batters with his excellent line and length delaying an earlier declaration.
Kurri Weston Mulbring collected first inning points taking Thornton's final two wickets for just six runs to dismiss them for 111 and record a 32-run win at Kurri Central.
The Warriors were 1/100 in their second innings when the two teams called stumps early.
It was KWM's fourth win a row and lifts them to third equal on points with Western Suburbs. It was Thornton's second loss in three games since they had a breakthrough win against bogey side City United.
Northern Suburbs made it two wins in a row with a 93-run victory against Tenambit Morpeth spearheaded by a five-wicket haul by David Hancock.
Hancock finished with a well-deserved 5-43 to go with his 74 on day one. Young pacemen Cal Barber bowled an excellent second spell to take 2-41 picking up the key wickets of Adam Sidoti and Ryan Wind (63).
Skipper Jordan Callinan again led from the front with 3-52 as Norths wrested control from the Bulls after Wind and Lochie Heit (35) put on 77-run stand which had the visitors cruising at 2-132.
Callinan said Wind and Heit were both out to shots they would probably regret after both were seemingly on the way to hundreds.
"We were in a bit of trouble, but with the fall of their wickets we were able to put some pressure on and turned things around for a good win," he said.
"The boys are starting to learn how to put first grade performances together and our fielding in particular has really picked up.
"It's really good for the boys to get those wins and gives us a bit of a chance to push for finals.
"The priority at the start of the season was for the boys to have fun playing cricket and learn as much as they can. They are doing that and making finals would be real bonus and definitely a case of over achieving.
"We have got Wests next and that another big step up, but I think the boys are enjoying challenges and will give it their best shot."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.