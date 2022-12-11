Singleton cruise to four-wicket win against Maitland in John Bull Shield

Singleton cruised to a four-wicket win against a youthful Maitland in their round three John Bull Shield clash at Coronation Oval on Sunday.
Maitland's middle order had no answer to spinner Mewa Jeetarwal who finished with a match-winning 5-41 off 9.2 overs as the home side was bowled out in the 44th over for 156.
Brandon Carman also had a fine game claiming 3-20 off his 10 overs and claiming the key wickets of Maitland skipper Ricky Dent for 24 and Lachlan Wishart for 23.
Dent and Lochie Heit, who top scored with 47 for Maitland, shared in a 74-run partnership after Karl Dent was out first for four with the score on 10.
Dent's dismissal on 84 sparked a mini collapse with Heitt and Riley Harrison (1) both out with the score on 88.
Maitland were unable to recover and Jeetarwal picked up five of the next six wickets to clean up the tail with only Izach Dennis 15 and Callan Barber 14 offering any real resistance with some big hitting in the bottom order.
Singleton opener Bradley Cox led his side's successful run chase finishing on 64 not out of 103 balls.
Jeetarwal made a quick fire 30 off 27 balls with two fours and a six and Mark Donnelly's 15 off 10 balls included two sixes.
Barber finished with 2-24 off nine overs to return the best figures for Maitland.
In the other game on Sunday, Cessnock posted posted 8-283 from their 50 overs before dismissing Upper Hunter for just 112 for an 171-run victory at Miller Park.
Opener Rob Drage made 67 off 45 balls, but Upper Hunter were still in the game with Cessnock at 8/164.
Enter Brent Watson who made 50 not out off 50 balls and Luke Jeans who finished unbeaten on 80 off just 54 balls. Jeans innings included 10 fours and three sixes.
Upper Hunter lost their opening five for just two runs, with Watson (2-15) and Matthew Hopley (4-22) tearing through the top order with four of the top six out for ducks. Jace Lawson took 2-22.
Cessnock finally ended Upper Hunter's agony in the 36th over.
Cessnock leads the competition from Singleton with both teams on eight points with two wins from three games. Newcastle Suburban Districts, who had the bye this weekend, and Maitland follow with one win each from two games, while Upper Hunter have lost their two games to date.
In round four next week, Upper Hunter hosts Maitland at Scone and Singleton are at home to Suburban Districts in what shapes as a crucial match.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.