The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Singleton cruise to four-wicket win against Maitland in John Bull Shield

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 11 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton spinner Mewa Jeetarwal took a match-winning 5-41 for Singleton against Maitland in round three of the John Bull Shield at Coronation Oval on Sunday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Singleton cruised to a four-wicket win against a youthful Maitland in their round three John Bull Shield clash at Coronation Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.