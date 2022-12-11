Coalfields upstage Newcastle in Hunter Netball Summer Series grand final

Coalfields Netball Club has claimed the inaugural Hunter Netball Summer Series defeating the highly fancied Newcastle 43-37 in the grand final of the competition in the Newcastle this week.
Coalfield were down by six goals at half-time but staged a remarkable comeback to win by six goals.
Captain-coach Kiona Sunerton said Coalfields entered the eight-round competition as a club in the Ladies Division 1 competition with the Newcastle, Charlestown and Lakeside associations all entering virtual representative teams.
The team featured three members of the Coalfieds' A1 team in the Maitland competition Tahni Sunerton, Erin Hollier and Amelia Faalua as well as as A3 team member Hayley Mossman.
Former Coalfields players Jess Mossman (Pickers) and Sophie Hickling (Easts) were joined by Molly Young from Easts, Grace Constable from the Pickers and The George's Abbey Morgan to complete the side.
"I think we surprised a lot of the teams and players. Some were asking at the start where Coalfields came from, but they certainly knew by the end," Sunerton said.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.