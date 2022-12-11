Mickey Doo set for return from injury in Maitland feature

Trainer Mark Davidson is keeping his expectations low when Mickey Doo returns from a career-threatening injury in the John Munro Appreciation (450m) at Maitland on Monday night.
Mickey Doo, a winner 16 times in 32 starts, has not raced since falling heavily in a Million Dollar Chase heat at Maitland on August 29.
His Brandy Hill trainer said scans showed no fractures but vets believed Mickey Doo briefly dislocated his shoulder. Davidson conceded he "may not get back to his best" but said "he still has that race mentality".
"He damaged the nerve and didn't have any feeling in his foot for about three weeks," Davidson said.
"It's been a long road back but he's trialling OK. He may not be up to where he was and every race he's in now is best-of-the-night, so there's no easy run back. But he's trialling well enough, he's beating dogs here that have gone on and won in the last week, so it's time to get back and see how he competes with free-for-all dogs, but he's run into a pretty hot field."
He has box four in the feature, which has Fernando Hunter (one) and Little Zephyr (three) as top chances.
Davidson had wins with Lektra Lad (Saturday), Frisky Felon and Impress Titmus (Friday) at The Gardens in recent days.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
