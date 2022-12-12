The Maitland Mercury
Severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds issued for Hunter

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 12:40pm
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds for the Hunter.

