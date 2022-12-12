Severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds issued for Hunter

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds for the Hunter.
Severe thunderstorms are moving across the northeast of NSW, and are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours (Monday afternoon).
A trough and cold front moving across the east of the state is combining with an upper trough, producing gusty and fast-moving thunderstorms over northeastern NSW.
Sydney airport recorded a 115 km/h gust at 10.28 am.
The weather warning is for people in Hunter, Metropolitan and parts of Mid North Coast, Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, Upper Western and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.
The BoM will issue an update before 2.45pm, Monday, December 12.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
