The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Local riders Pickering and Ethridge take on Holder brothers for NSW Speedway title

By Ross Allen
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering is gunning for the NSW Solo Speedway Championship title at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night. Picture by Ian Burt

Speedway riders Josh Pickering and Jye Etheridge head the list of local riders in the chase for the 2022 NSW Open Speedway Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.