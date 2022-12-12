Local riders Pickering and Ethridge take on Holder brothers for NSW Speedway title

Speedway riders Josh Pickering and Jye Etheridge head the list of local riders in the chase for the 2022 NSW Open Speedway Championship at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.
It promises to be a huge night of racing with Chris Holder the former world champion, Australian and five time NSW champion and his younger brother Jack the reigning NSW champion chasing his fifth state title.
This will be the first race meeting under lights for the summer season and fans will be hoping that the winning light shines on one of the Hunter Valley riders.
Pickering, from Heddon Greta, and Etheridge, from Buttai, are among several riders who have recently returned from their UK and European racing season.
Other Hunter Region riders who are also back in Australia and competing on Saturday after their overseas commitments include another Australian champion in Sam Masters, from Newcastle, and Josh Macdonald, from Cessnock.
Josh Pickering rode for Kings Lyn in the British Premiership League and for Edinburgh in the Championship League. Riding for Edinburgh, Pickering finished as the club's No.2 rider making a formidable combination with fellow Hunter region rider Sam Masters who finished as the No.1 rider.
The 2021 NSW Open Speedway Championship was decided at Kurri Kurri Speedway in which Pickering finished third. He will be keen to move to the top step of the podium in this year's event.
Etheridge also rode in both British Speedway Leagues - for Belle Vue in the Premiership and Berwick in the Premiership. He finished as Berwick's No. 3 rider.
Favourite for the title crown will be Appin's Jack Holder. He has dominated this event in recent years and will defend his championship crown once again on Saturday.
Holder rode in speedway's ultimate event, the World Speedway Grand Prix this year and his experience at that level will be a key factor in his attempt to remain NSW No.1.
Rider introductions will get underway at 6.30pm followed by racing. Gates open at Kurri Kurri Speedway at 3.30pm.
