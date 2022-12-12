The Maitland Mercury
A man has ben charged with murder after an alleged assault at Beresfield Railway Station

Updated December 13 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:14am
Man charged with murder following alleged assault at train station

A man has been charged with murder after an assault at Beresfield last night.

