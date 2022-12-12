Man charged with murder following alleged assault at train station

A man has been charged with murder after an assault at Beresfield last night.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were called to Beresfield Train Station just before 6pm (Monday, December 12), and found a 39-year-old man critically injured on the platform.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man; however, he died at the scene.
A short time later, police arrested a 27-year-old man and took him to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he has been charged with murder.
The man, from Newcastle, has been refused bail and due to appear at Maitland Local Court today (Tuesday, December 13 2022).
