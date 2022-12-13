Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison is calling on Maitland historians and community members to put forward nominations for round two of the 2022 Blue Plaques Program.
Inspired by a similar scheme in the United Kingdom, the Blue Plaques program is part of a $5 million heritage engagement program, administered by Heritage NSW.
The program aims to recognise key sites and encourage people to explore their local neighbourhood and other parts of NSW, connecting with the amazing people and stories that have shaped those places. Bringing the history and stories of the many people and events who have shaped New South Wales alive.
"Since the launch of the program in 2021, Blue Plaques NSW has grown to 35 plaques state-wide, including one here in Maitland acknowledging Caroline Chisholm, and her advocacy for women and immigrant families" said Ms Aitchison.
"I know there are many significant and interesting stories to tell about the real people that have lived, and events that have occurred here in Maitland, that have had a lasting impact on NSW. I am encouraging as many of these stories as possible to be nominated, to highlight Maitland's rich history and further encourage tourism and historians to the area", Ms Aitchison said.
To be eligible for a Blue Plaque, nominations need to:
The plaques are linked to a digital interface, allowing access to the detailed stories behind them and will form part of a Blue Plaque NSW network, supporting tourism and economic activity, particularly in regional NSW.
Nominations need to be submitted by Wednesday 21 December via the SmartyGrants Portal - Blue Plaques Nomination Round 2 2022 - Heritage NSW (smartygrants.com.au).
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.