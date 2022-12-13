The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Blue Plaques Program - call for locals to nominate heritage sites and our pioneers

Updated December 13 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Heritage James Griffin with the Blue Plaque for Caroline Chisholm. Picture supplied.

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison is calling on Maitland historians and community members to put forward nominations for round two of the 2022 Blue Plaques Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.