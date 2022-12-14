It's the opportunity of a lifetime - travelling the world, experiencing other cultures and learning performing arts from the best doesn't sound like a bad way to spend 15 months.
Aberglasslyn resident and Maitland Young Woman of the Year 2022 runner-up Tatjana Reid is jetting off in January to do just that.
Ms Reid, 19, has been awarded a New Colombo Plan (NCP) Scholarship from the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
As a New Colombo Plan scholar, Ms Reid will live in Japan, Singapore and New Caledonia, learning an arts-based approach to peacekeeping.
She will study society and culture at Nihon University, Tokyo, Japan, and take on internships with the Yokohama Theatre Group, Kaz Tap Studio and Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre.
In New Caledonia, she will learn French.
The law and art student has just completed her second year of study at the University of Newcastle, and is a talented tap dancer.
Ms Reid said the goal of the New Colombo Plan is to connect Australian undergraduate students with students from the Indo-Pacific region.
The application process was about eight months long, and Ms Reid was one of 10 students the University of Newcastle put forward to apply.
Ms Reid had to prove academic excellence at the tertiary level, leadership and engagement in the community, adaptability and resilience and strategic objectives for the plan.
She was just in Canberra on December 5 and 6 completing pre-departure training, and now she's ready to fly out to Japan on January 21.
Ms Reid said being an ambassador for the NCP program will let her promote dance as an expressive art form.
"Through my love of dancing, I realised how dancing and watching other people dance is engaging, and it touches people's hearts and the world around us," she said.
"I think music and art and performance itself has that universal language which moves people emotionally, and in a nutshell, my NCP plan is about uniting other cultures through the performing arts.
"I'm a passionate tap dancer and performer, and I believe that I can really inspire younger generations to build a culture of community that respects a diversity of opinions and international cultures."
Ms Reid's host country is Japan, as that's where she will be staying the longest, and she chose it because she appreciates the country's innovation and creativity.
A huge highlight of the trip will be the opportunity to train under legendary tap dancer Kazunori Kumagai.
"I think there are a lot of good habits we can learn from Japanese culture," Ms Reid said.
"I think they know a lot about attention to detail, politeness, punctuality, being tenacious in your study and work, and respecting the law and community.
"On my return home, I'm hoping I'll be able to use these diverse and adaptable teaching methods and build an appreciative performing arts culture in Australia."
Ms Reid's plan is 15 months away, but she is already thinking of extending it to 19 months.
"I mean, when am I going to get this opportunity again," she said.
Recently, Ms Reid was in New Caledonia for three weeks learning French on a New Colombo Plan mobility grant.
In November, she was awarded the Kelver Hartley Prize in French and Kelver Hartley Short Stays Prize from the University of Newcastle.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
