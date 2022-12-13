After one weather extreme to another, luck was finally on Maitland farmers' side as they dug up their potato crop.
It has been a dicey few months. The seed potatoes were planted into ground clogged with moisture from intense wet weather and a flood. And, just a few months later, they were pulling out the irrigation pipes to soften the hard ground so they could harvest them.
There were some casualties along the way - it was just too wet in places for some of the potatoes - but overall, after the year they've had, it was a roaring success.
Matthew Dennis estimates about 30 per cent of the seed potatoes he planted rotted, leaving his overall yield less than usual. In a welcomed twist, a lot of the harvested potatoes are in prime condition.
"Instead of having 100 per cent planted we've probably had only 70 per cent planted in the end, so it was not a great yield," he said.
"It was disappointing for that to happen, you've still got to dig the same ground to put them in and they just didn't yield, but they were pretty good in places."
Mr Dennis said spuds in low-lying parts of the field succumbed to the wet while those on higher ground faired much better.
Across the Hunter River at the Osborn family farm, which is a bit higher, the potato crop thrived.
The family didn't have to start irrigating until October, with regular rain giving the crop a stable amount of moisture.
"We didn't have to irrigate until then because it rained every 3 to 4 days," Roger Osborn said.
"We've had to irrigate to dig them up because it has gone from one extreme to another and the ground is now so dry. You've got to moisten the soil around the tubers so that you don't get them braided and bruised from dry sharp clots."
Mr Osborn said frequent rises in the Hunter River in October, combined with a breach in the levy bank, had him concerned about the crop's fate.
"We could have easily gone under a few times," he said.
Fields around Maitland were once filled with potatoes and the city played a pivotal role in feeding people in Sydney. Nowadays there are only a few growers left.
The Osborn potatoes are bound for the markets in Sydney.
The Dennis' crop is available at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee on Thursday, December 15 from 8.30am. Or, message them on their Nebo Farm Facebook page to order a 10kg box for $25 and pick it up from the farm on December 22.
