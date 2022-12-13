NSW Labor has welcomed the NRMA's Fix Our Broken Roads report and commits to looking closely at the recommendations.
The NRMA report said the NSW funding backlog was $1.9 billion in 2020-21, including a $1.5 billion backlog in the regions.
The report points state funding for roads as requiring more attention than ever given the financial pressures on councils and the worsening state of local roads.
In the last round of budget estimates, the NSW Liberal government confirmed that no regional roads had been transferred under the Liberals and Nationals 2019 election commitment to reclassify and transfer 15,000 kilometres of roads.
Member for Maitland and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the extent of the damage revealed in the report is no surprise after so many wet weather events.
"Maintaining our state's roads is essential for passenger and freight safety, and to keep NSW moving," she said.
"Roads and transport in regional communities are social determinants of health, education, jobs and opportunity. For the government to have a nearly two billion dollar backlog in road funding across the state is unforgivable."
