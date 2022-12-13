The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Jenny Aitchison MP welcomes NRMA road damage report

Updated December 13 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison. Picture by Simone De Peak.

NSW Labor has welcomed the NRMA's Fix Our Broken Roads report and commits to looking closely at the recommendations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.