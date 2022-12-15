NOW AND THEN
MORPETH MUSEUM
It's the last weekend to see the Now And Then exhibition at Morpeth Museum. Don't miss your chance to see how much Morpeth, its buildings and its landscapes have changed over the decades. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/now-and-then-morpeth-museum for more information.
OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Head to the Bath House Garden this Saturday for its final open day of 2022. The peaceful and rustic seasonal garden winds its way around a country home and small lake, with both charming ornamental and functional spaces. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-bath-house-garden-open-day-3.
In other news:
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
A special pre-Christmas edition of the Maitland Community Markets is on at the Maitland Showground this Sunday, and presents a great opportunity to grab those elusive last minute Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets.
NIGHT TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol on a 90-minute guided tour, discovering all kinds of tall tales and sordid stories. Starting at 8pm on Saturday, the gaol's expert guides will delve into all corners of the site and share stories of how prisoners were treated during its 150 years of operation. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-night-tour.
SANTA PHOTOS
THE LEVEE
This Friday and Saturday is the last chance to grab a free photo with Santa Claus at The Levee. Head to The Riverlink between 9am and 1pm to catch Santa in his living room before he heads back to the North Pole to prep for the big day.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
