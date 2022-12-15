MAITLAND CRICKET: Vital games ahead of festive season break

The pressure is on to win for the top five teams in Maitland first grade cricket going into Saturday's final round before the Christmas break.
No team wants to take losing form into the festive season, but a loss in particular for Eastern Suburbs could see them drop two games behind the pack.
City United who are four points clear on top of the ladder will look to maintain the break on their rivals with a win against Tenambit Morpeth Bulls in their round eight, one-day fixture at Robins Oval.
Thornton face Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval and the Thunder need to turn things around after losses to Western Suburbs and Kurri Weston Mulbring in their past three games.
They dropped from second equal on points with City to fourth, one point behind Wests and KWM after their loss last weekend to the Warriors.
Wests put a six-wicket loss to City behind them with a comprehensive win against Easts last round and face the potential wildcard in proceedings sixth-placed Northern Suburbs.
Norths got themselves back into finals contention with their second win a row when then defeated the Bulls by 92-runs at Lorn Park.
They are still a very young team, but are growing in confidence each week under the leadership of skipper Jordan Callinan and experienced duo Mike Wilson and David Hancock.
A loss for Eastern Suburbs against Kurri Weston Mulbring would severely dent their hopes of playing in finals.
After making a strong start to the 2022-23 season, the Griffins have lost their past two games and only scraped in against the Bulls to drop out of the top four for the first time this season.
They are four points behind Thornton on 28 points and with the Thunder favoured to win could fall nine-points off the pace.
The Warriors in contrast are on a four-game winning streak including a 32-run first innings win against top-four rivals Thornton after being dismissed for just 143.
Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek said it was probably their most disappointing batting performance, with the exception of 69 by Michael Gates and 32 to Tyler Power.
He said the way the bowlers stepped up to secure the win, particularly without leading all-rounder Steve Abel, was really pleasing.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
