The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

MAITLAND CRICKET: Vital games ahead of festive season break

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:48am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastern Suburbs paceman Doug Loth took 5-38 against Western Suburbs at Coronation Oval on Saturday, but the attack had too few runs to defend. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The pressure is on to win for the top five teams in Maitland first grade cricket going into Saturday's final round before the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.