The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive evolved from a family's story of triumph over adversity

Updated December 14 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan and Todd Sheldon.

After experiencing a tough and troubled childhood, young dad Todd Sheldon has made it his mission to give disadvantaged children a reason to smile at Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.