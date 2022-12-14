After experiencing a tough and troubled childhood, young dad Todd Sheldon has made it his mission to give disadvantaged children a reason to smile at Christmas.
Todd just launched the seventh annual Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive, a community initiative established with the goal of providing gifts and toys to children, parents and carers, who have been impacted by the effects of domestic and family violence, homelessness, illness and injury.
The idea for the annual Toy and Gift Drive came about in 2016, after Todd, his wife Penny, son, Lachlan and other close family members donated wrapped gifts to the local Reading Cinemas Maitland Wishing Tree appeal to support struggling families during the festive season.
"From there, the annual Toy and Gift Drive was born, with the aim of engaging friends and family and the wider community to support us, and in turn, we support community organisations," Todd said.
The donated toys and gifts are provided to local charities and organisations such as The Backpack Venture, Got Your Back Sister, Early Links, Maitland Neighbourhood Centre, Carrie's Place, Jenny's Place and The Farmer's Run.
"The organisations suppy us with a basic list with the estimation of age and gender - 0-2, 2-5, 5-9 and 9-12, 12-15 and 15-18 years, and then gifts for parents," Todd said.
"We don't find out names, we don't know anything about the recipients from the lists we are given from various charitable organisations."
It comes as no surprise that Mr Sheldon is focused on helping those in need, having faced many hardships during his own childhood.
"Growing up as a child, we saw mum work two and three jobs. It was a hard life that meant that I had to look after my little brother at night whilst she worked," he said.
"I was not afforded a childhood like other kids. We saw things happen to mum that no child should see happen.
"This is one reason why our main focus has always been families affected by domestic and family violence, and this will always be very important."
It's safe to say that Todd's mother has been particularly influential in the making of this incredible cause.
"As a person, mum was always so generous to any good cause that would arrive, helping so many others with thousands and thousands of dollars donated to causes every year," Todd said.
The importance of Todd's mother was brought to the fore in 2021 when the Toy and Gift Drive was renamed the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive in response to her passing after her brave battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
"The toy drive and the support around the drive really helped us through the gravity of our loss, and helped us with the grieving process," said Mr Sheldon.
Despite the devastation of losing a loved one, 2021 was the most successful year of the drive yet, with more than 7000 gifts distributed to children in need.
Unwilling to stop there, Todd is striving for even greater things in 2022 - the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive aims to broaden its support to include families affected by mental health, sickness, injury and carers of children whose parents are absent.
"Last year, two critically ill children came to our attention who attended Lady of Lourdes School at Tarro. We organised gifts for the entire family to help make their Christmas a little brighter," Todd said.
The drive is also looking to widen its areas of support beyond Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Hunter, by extending to other regional areas of NSW - and ultimately, nationally.
"Our goal is reaching more and more families, our ultimate goal is to take the initiative nationwide, and extend the gifts to parents and carers too," Todd said.
Aside from broadening the areas of support, Todd stresses that the drive must be prepared for an influx of people in need due to the recent natural disasters, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
"It is heartening to see that with every year, the support from the community and small business has grown which enables us to support the ever-increasing number of families that are seeking support and assistance," he said.
"We also have families who take it upon themselves to organise their own drives to support our drive.
"We even have former recipients who now are active supporters of the drive."
That being said, more support from the community is essential. While the initiative does receive some private support, the running of the drive every year has been primarily self-funded by the Sheldon family.
"With each year, since the first drive in 2016, the donations have steadily increased with in excess of 20,000 toys and gifts being donated," Todd said.
Most gifts are valued between $10 and $30 each with the aim of providing three to five gifts per child.
"We even welcome donations of wrapping paper and sticky tape - parents want the opportunity to get involved and their involvement may just be wrapping the presents," he said.
Financial sponsorship, toy donations, and drop off locations for these toys are a priority.
"We kicked off the 2022 Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive to co-incide with Christmas in July, and we're appealing to sporting clubs, community organisations, businesses and individuals to get on board and support us whether it be through financial sponsorship, toy donations or even as a drop-off location," Todd said.
"My day job is as the Group Business Development at Newcastle Locksmiths and Security, and this wonderful local business has very kindly offered to be the operational hub and main drop-off location for the Toy Drive.
"The Maitland Rugby Union Club Juniors and Seniors have also come on board, to support the 2022 Toy Drive as a drop-off location.
"Members and players are also eager to get involved to donate toys, and help promote the Drive in the community.
"Community is an amazing thing. There are really a lot of good and generous people out there, and we believe we are providing a platform with the Drive for those people to give back to the local community," Todd said.
For more information about the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive, and the full list of donation drop-off locations, please visit: www.susanroskelltoyandgiftdrive.org and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2022SusanRoskellToyandGiftDrive.
