How the dairy industry once flourished in the Maitland area

By Cameron Archer
Updated December 18 2022 - 9:29am, first published 9:00am
The OAK brand is now nationally recognised.

The first European farmers in the Maitland area sought to have cattle and milk cows for their own consumption of milk, butter and cheese. There are early records of cheese production in the Hunter but it never became a staple industry.

