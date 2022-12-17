Further evidence of this change in the magnitude of the industry is in the Oak brand, once synonymous with Hunter Valley milk but now a national brand often seen on sporting teams. For example, Oak is the premium partner sponsor of Penrith Panthers but in the past it sponsored some Newcastle sporting teams. The origins of the Oak brand can be traced back to 1903 when it was created by the Raymond Terrace Cooperative, later becoming the Hunter Valley Cooperative Dairy Company. However, this brand is now owned by the French multinational dairy and food corporation, Lactalis.